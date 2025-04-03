Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

