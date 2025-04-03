Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.95 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.