Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,124.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $385.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.84. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.95 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

