ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADCT. Stephens raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

