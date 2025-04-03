943,034 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 943,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,605,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.21% of West Fraser Timber at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -609.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.