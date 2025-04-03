92,817 Shares in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

