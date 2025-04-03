908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.
NASDAQ MASS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
