65,398 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Martin Worley Group

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Martin Worley Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 203,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 62,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

