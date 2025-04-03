63,000 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Purchased by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 63.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 191,487 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GoPro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $0.62 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 55.77% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

