4,297 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

