416,731 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 416,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,715,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Northern Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $114.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

