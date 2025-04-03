30,184 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,032,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,826,000 after buying an additional 252,526 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period.

BBAG opened at $46.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

