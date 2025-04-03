2,816 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDT by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDT by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDT

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $52.38 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

