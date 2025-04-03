2,710 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

