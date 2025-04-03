26,850 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Climber Capital SA

Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 238,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

