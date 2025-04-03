24,615 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Purchased by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 1.6% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $856,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 635,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

