23,138 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

