222 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after acquiring an additional 395,311 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $26,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 449,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $95.93 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

