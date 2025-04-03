213,036 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

