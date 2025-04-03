18,240 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $266.83 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.