1,355,620 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,355,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,542,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 430,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $638,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

