12,136 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $41,122.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,108,327.09. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $43,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,481.25. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,980 shares of company stock valued at $252,769 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

