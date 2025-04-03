10,427 Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Denny’s comprises about 0.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 73.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 583,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Denny’s by 588.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 87,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In related news, CEO Kelli Valade purchased 9,700 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,094.78. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn bought 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Price Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

