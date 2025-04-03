1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,591,985.86. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $394.96 million, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

