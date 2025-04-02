Zacks Research Predicts Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

