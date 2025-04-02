Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $16.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $61.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $73.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

NYSE:EG opened at $365.12 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Everest Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

