Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for GWRE Earnings

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guidewire Software in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $190.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $370,485.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $13,550,012.58. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,309.13. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,937. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.