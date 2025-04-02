Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Hilltop Earnings

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

