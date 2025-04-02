Zacks Research Comments on Zscaler’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.35.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $201.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.34. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.28 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

