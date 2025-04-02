Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,978,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

