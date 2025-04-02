YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 230,001 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.