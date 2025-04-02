Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 933,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 641,202 shares.The stock last traded at $43.09 and had previously closed at $43.30.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,934,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,524,000 after acquiring an additional 907,861 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

