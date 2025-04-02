XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.23. XCHG shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 537 shares.

XCHG Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XCHG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

