X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.01. X Financial shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 71,210 shares.

X Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $702.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

About X Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.