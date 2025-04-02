Wrapped Islamic Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.49 Million (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and approximately $0.28 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,198,936,418 coins and its circulating supply is 1,715,482,230 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,198,883,347.017475 with 1,715,442,722.0069885 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.03934329 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

