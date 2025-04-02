WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLG opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

