Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 518.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266,202 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.76% of Wix.com worth $324,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.25. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

