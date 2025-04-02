WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 29,498 shares.The stock last traded at $98.45 and had previously closed at $97.93.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

