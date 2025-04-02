Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

