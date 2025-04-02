Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 301,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.06%.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
