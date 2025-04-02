Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,431 ($31.43) and last traded at GBX 2,433 ($31.45), with a volume of 485295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,486 ($32.14).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.71) to GBX 3,900 ($50.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($35.08).
In other news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,621 ($33.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.30 ($38,289.98). 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
