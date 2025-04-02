What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for BRP Q1 Earnings?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.23.

BRP Stock Up 5.3 %

TSE DOO opened at C$51.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a one year low of C$47.16 and a one year high of C$102.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.