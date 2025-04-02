Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $11.50 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

