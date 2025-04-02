Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.2% increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WINC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.