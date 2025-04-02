Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.2% increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WINC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

