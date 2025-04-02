Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000.

NYSE SBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

