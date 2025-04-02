Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 4th

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABF opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

