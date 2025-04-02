West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 768,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
NYSE WFG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,926. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.11 and a beta of 1.23. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -609.52%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
