WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,324,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

