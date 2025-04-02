WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

EWX opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

