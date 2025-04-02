WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

